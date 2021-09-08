Hoosick Falls Police needs help with investigations involving multiple larcenies

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls Police Department is investigating a number of larcenies that have occurred in the Village.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoosick Falls Police Department at 518-686-7900. All information will be held confidential.

For more information and updates go to the Hoosick Falls Police Department’s Facebook.

