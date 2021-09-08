HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls Police Department is investigating a number of larcenies that have occurred in the Village.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoosick Falls Police Department at 518-686-7900. All information will be held confidential.
For more information and updates go to the Hoosick Falls Police Department’s Facebook.
More from NEWS10
- 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: People at Work Kept Stealing My Cream So I Salted It and Then I Got In Trouble
- California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom
- Hoosick Falls Police needs help with investigations involving multiple larcenies
- ‘Tent cities’ springing up across US; some believe pandemic is to blame
- 09/08/2021: Warm and humid before late-day strong storms