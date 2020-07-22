Hoosick Falls PFOA group meeting digitally on Wednesday

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls residents are invited to a meeting of the Community Participation Work Group Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be held online. To participate, first, you must live in Hoosick Falls. Contact the CPWG via email to access the meeting and receive ongoing communications and progress reports. Send them your full name, and login information will be shared before the meeting.

The CPWG meets monthly to update the community on PFOA remediation efforts and options for the local water supply. After Wednesday’s meeting, the schedule will run as follows:

  • August 26
  • September 23
  • October 28
  • November 18
  • December 16
  • January 27
  • February 24

