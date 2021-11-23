Hoosick Falls hosting Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Lights Contest

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls and Hoosick Rising are hosting the Hoosick Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 26 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the gazebo in Wood Park.

Hoosick Rising is holding a Hoosick Holiday Lights Contest with Prize Packages being awarded to the best decorated houses and businesses. The contest is open to all Hoosick area residents and businesses.

You must be registered to take part in the contest. Send your name, address and phone number to Kevin O’Malley at hoosickkid@gmail.com or mail it to: 42 Rogers Ave, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.