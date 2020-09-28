Hoosick Falls High School student tests positive for COVID, school to close Tuesday

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department was made aware of a case involving a high school student in the Hoosick Falls Central School District. The Health Department says they have informed any family members or students that may have been in contact with the student to quarantine until October 9.
The High School will be closed Tuesday, September 29 as a precautionary measure so crews can clean and disinfect the building.
