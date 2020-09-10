Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group will hold virtual meeting to update residents about PFOA

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group (CPWG) will be holding its meeting on Wednesday, September 23 virtually. CPWG meetings provide residents with action updates on sites contaminated with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

Updates on actions being taken to address PFOA contamination in municipal water systems will also be given. The meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.

Residents in the Hoosick area interested in attending the meeting should sign up for the CPWG Listerv by sending an email with their first and last name and address to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Access information for the meeting will be sent through the CPWG Listerv prior to the meeting.

Future meetings

October 28, 2020

November 18, 2020

December 16, 2020

January 27, 2021

February 24, 2021

Hoosick area Superfund sites

Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street

Former Oak Materials, John Street

Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street

Hoosick Falls Landfill

Alexander Schmigel Property

Potential sites being investigated

Oak Materials, River Road

Interface Solutions

Former Dodge Machine

Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street

