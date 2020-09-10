Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group will hold virtual meeting to update residents about PFOA

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group (CPWG) will be holding its meeting on Wednesday, September 23 virtually. CPWG meetings provide residents with action updates on sites contaminated with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
Updates on actions being taken to address PFOA contamination in municipal water systems will also be given. The meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.
Residents in the Hoosick area interested in attending the meeting should sign up for the CPWG Listerv by sending an email with their first and last name and address to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Access information for the meeting will be sent through the CPWG Listerv prior to the meeting.
Future meetings
- October 28, 2020
- November 18, 2020
- December 16, 2020
- January 27, 2021
- February 24, 2021
Hoosick area Superfund sites
- Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street
- Former Oak Materials, John Street
- Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street
- Hoosick Falls Landfill
- Alexander Schmigel Property
Potential sites being investigated
- Oak Materials, River Road
- Interface Solutions
- Former Dodge Machine
- Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street
