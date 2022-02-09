CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Students at Hoosac Valley School District are being the voice for the voiceless. The Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Student Council is teaming up with a local non-profit to help the animals over in Mayfield, Kentucky. After deadly tornados touched down in their town in December, it has affected thousands of people and their pets, causing an overflow of animals at the local animals.

The students are lending a helping hand and are collecting cat food, dog food, and cat litter from the local community. In addition to the large clean blankets and towels being donated by Berkshire Health Systems. “We have 771 donations that were brought in by the students and their families on the middle school side only and the high school is still in the middle of their donations,” said Hoosac Valley Middle School Teacher Jennifer Kline. The goal is to raise as many donations as possible! They are confident they will raise over 1,000 donations by the end of Feburary.

The students want to make sure there’s food in every pet bowl. Kathy “Skippy” Hynes, president of Got Spots Inc., a local non-profit that helps animals, expanded the mission throughout their tight-knit community. “The town is amazing because businesses have helped us out, Berkshire Outfitters, Smith Brothers-McAndrews Insurance, and I am still waiting to hear back from a few others,” said Kathy Hynes. “Our hope is that the community can get involved in helping to gather as many donations as possible

to contribute to this amazing community service project! Monetary donations are also welcome!

Monies received will help cover transport costs as well as veterinary care with the help of the

Mayfield Care Organizations,” Kathy said in a release.

The students will continue to collect donations throughout the end of February. Then all of the supplies will be driven to Kentucky by Got Spot volunteers. Once the donations arrive in Mayfield, Kathy is planning a virtual meet-up with the local animal shelter so the students can see that their hard work pays off. “We’re changing the world to make it a better place, one step at a time, and we’re instilling it in our students,” said Jennifer Kline.