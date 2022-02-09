ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- While some parents or caregivers may have been anxious for kids to be back in a classroom, others were making plans to continue learning at home. Many families opted to homeschool children rather than send them back to school.

Most districts saw an increase in the number of students homeschooled in their districts. Some saw their highest homeschool numbers in a decade, according to the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

Except for 18 school districts in the Capital Region, all other districts saw an increase in home instruction from 2018-2019 to the 2020-2021 school year. Some like North Colonie, Fort Plain, and Shenendehowa saw an increase of between two to six times as many households.

Of the three districts, Fort Plain saw the greatest increase. In the 2018-2019 school year they had 11 homeschooled households compared to 70 in the 2020-2021 school year. North Colonie went from 20 to 63 and Shenendehowa went from 107 to 233 homeschooled households during the same period.

Homeschooled households

School District 2018-2019 2019-2020 2020-2021 Fort Plain 11 17 70 North Colonie 20 37 63 Shenendehowa 107 175 233 Source: NYSED

The number of households homeschooling has gone down from last school year said Shenendehowa School District Public Information Officer, Lindsay Valenti. For the 2021-2022 school year the district said there were 156 homeschooled households.

“We believe there could be a myriad of factors that caused families to consider homeschooling — whether it be parent’s working from home, immunocompromised students or family members, preference for at-home learning/tutoring with parents,” Valenti said. “There could be a number of reasons we are seeing a shift to homeschool for some families.”

One local mother said bullying, threats of violence, online and in-school harassment at the end of the 2018-2019 school year were the reasons why her son is homeschooled. “He cried every morning before school and every time he got off the bus,” she said. “We finally pulled him and now he rarely cries.”

“We wanted our children to experience education mask-free and without being bumped online from (COVID-19) exposures,” said another mother. Their family chose homeschooling because of the flexibility it gives for travel, and to create deeper family bonds. The mom said it also allows her children the ability to explore their interests without having to conform to a rigid curriculum.

Both parents are part of a Capital Region Facebook group for homeschooling families. Other members of the group said they chose homeschooling because of COVID restrictions, to keep children from slipping behind academically, because children or adults in the household were considered high-risk for serious complications from COVID, and because religious exemptions were no longer allowed.

Below are the districts that did not see an increase in the number of homeschooled households from 2018-2019 to 2020-2021:

Amsterdam Bethlehem Bolton Central Fort Edward Glens Falls Common Gloversville Green Island Greeneville Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Rensselaer City Salem Schalmont Schuylerville South Glens Falls Stillwater Warrensburg Whitehall Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Homeschooling provides families with a choice but there is a downside for school districts seeing an increase in homeschooled households. Districts do not get state aid for homeschooled students, according to NYSED.

In addition to the Shenendehowa School District, NEWS10 reached out to the Fort Plain, and North Colonie, School Districts as well as NYSED. We did not get a response at the time of publication.