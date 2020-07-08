Homeschooling Help: Local parents outline useful resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In March the coronavirus pandemic catapulted parents/caregivers and students into the world of homeschooling. Whether or not kids are allowed to go back to school in September, three women who are members of the Facebook group Capital District NY Homeschoolers want parents and caregivers to know there are other options.

Shannon McIntyre, the owner of Focus Online L.L.C., helps parents and caregivers create homeschool plans based on their preferences. Her company also provides materials and tutoring. She says her goal is to empower parents and caregivers to provide effective homeschooling for their children.

Terri Jones says she began homeschooling her oldest son, who’s now 28 years old, after her husband lost his job and they could no longer afford a private school. She says by using local resources like libraries and colleges, she and her husband were able to create two different plans for their sons.

Like Jones, Heidi Liscomb homeschooled her three children from kindergarten. Her youngest son recently graduated from high school. She also says she relied on outside resources to help educate her children utilizing cooperatives, libraries, colleges, and online sources.

The women say parents/caregivers shouldn’t feel alone or be turned off by the homeschool requirements which include a formal letter and education plan to their school district, as well as quarterly reports. They say the Capital District has an abundant amount of parents, teachers, and other resources willing to help parents/caregivers navigate through it, especially in the beginning which can be difficult.