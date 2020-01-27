Homeschooled households remain steady among local school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A majority of local school districts have maintained a consistent number of households where students are being homeschooled.

News 10 ABC looked at household home school enrollment from the NYS Department of Education for 24 Capital Region school districts between 2014-2018.

Schools with a change less than or equal to +/-5 were considered to be consistent. Those schools with a change greater than +/-5 were not.

Fifty-eight percent of the school districts evaluated including Saratoga, Schoharie, South Colonie and Averill Park have all maintained the most stable homeschool enrollment numbers. They all had changes +/-1, or no changes at all, as was the case with Schoharie.

Top 3 schools with decreased homeschooled households

Shenendehowa School District showed the most significant decrease in home school enrollment. The school district began with 211 homeschooled households in 2014 and ended with 107 in 2018. The district lost 100 homeschooled households between Fall 2014 and Fall 2015.

Top 3 schools with increased homeschooled households

Although growth was small, the number of homeschooled households in Troy grew. The district showed the greatest increase in homeschooled households. Over the 5 year period, they added 20 for a total of 40.

A complete list of all the schools evaluated can be found in the slideshow below.

Slideshow of all 24 school districts homeschooled households 2014-2018