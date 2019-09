NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in North Greenbush are responding to a gas main break at Snyders Lake Road and Greenhill Road.

Police say several homes have been evacuated due to the gas main break, and officials at the nearby Bell Top Elementary have been notified. Police did not yet know if the elementary school would be evacuated.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.