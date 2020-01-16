Homeowners who sign up for STAR credit program could get an increase in their rebate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- N.Y. homeowners eligible for a STAR rebate making less than $250,000 may be able to get up to an additional 2% by signing up for the STAR credit program.

Homeowners who have owned their home for some time should be enrolled in the STAR exemption program. Homeowners who purchased their homes within the past year may already be enrolled in the STAR credit program if their income is between $250,000 and $500,000.

STAR exemption recipients who voluntarily sign up for the STAR credit program will no longer see the rebate taken off their tax bill. Instead, STAR credit program recipients will receive a check according to a distribution schedule.

Homeowners who have already registered for either the STAR exemption or STAR credit program do not need to reapply unless they are switching to the STAR credit program. Homeowners can check their STAR eligibility here.

To register for the STAR credit program homeowners can use the program’s website or call 518-457-2036. All registrants whether applying online or by phone will need to notify their assessor they are withdrawing from the STAR exemption program and provide the following information according to the program’s website.

Social security number for all property owners and their spouses

Primary residence of all property owners and their spouses

Date owners purchased property (approximate) and name of the sellers (not required)

Most recent tax bill for the property (if it has been received by current property owners)

Address of residential property owned in other states

Legal name of the trust (if applicable)

Federal or state income 2018 tax returns for all owners

If property owners were not required to file a 2018 tax return the following additional information will be needed.

Total wages, salary and tips

Taxable interest income and dividends

Unemployment compensation

Total pensions and annuities

Social Security benefits

Other income

STAR credit registration deadlines

Albany County- two weeks prior to July 1

Columbia County- two weeks prior to July 1

Rensselaer County- two weeks prior to July 1

Saratoga County- two weeks prior to July 1 with the following exceptions: Mechanicville School District- two weeks prior to Aug. 15 and Amsterdam School District- four weeks prior to June 28

Schenectady County- two weeks prior to July 1 with the following exception: Amsterdam School District- four weeks prior to June 28

Schoharie County- two weeks prior to July 1

Warren County- two weeks prior to July 1

Washington County- two weeks prior to July 1

The deadline for all other counties can be found here. Homeowners who have questions about their STAR exemption or STAR credit registration or who want to confirm which program they are signed up for can call 518-457-2036.