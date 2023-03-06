HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sunday evening. The fire stemmed from a grease fire, which spread to the stove and wall.

Swift action from the homeowner and assistance from a neighbor who is a firefighter prevented the fire from spreading further. The two used a fire extinguisher to knock the fire down on the stove and wall before the fire departments arrived.

Crews responding to the scene pulled the cabinets and the wall down to check for extension, but the fire had been successfully contained. The Hoosick Falls Fire Department thanks the North Hoosick Fire Department, Johnson Fire Department, the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, and the Hoosick Falls Police for their assistance.