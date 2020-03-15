Homemade items to help you through the Coronavirus Outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) From food to cleaning supplies, and even toiletries, items are flying off of the shelves. While store-bought items can be helpful, local wellness experts say don’t panic!

You can create products like hand sanitizer at home. Wellness specialist Raya Ioffe stopped into News 10’s studio to share her recipes.

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp Everclear 95% proof (or any rubbing alcohol that is 90%or higher proof)

1 1/2 Tbsp Aloe Vera gel

1 tsp Fractionated coconut oil (NOT the same as regular edible coconut oil) up to 40 drops of essential oils (mix and match any of thes oil: tea tree, lavender, lemon, geranium, clove, lime, cinnamon, eucalyptus, thyme, orange, grapefruit, rosemary) (all of these are anti-viral – inhibit or stop development of virus)

I used 10 drops of tea tree, 15 drops of lavender, 15 drops of lemon

Equipment & Supplies:

Glass jar with tight lid

Glass or plastic bottle with a spray top

measuring spoons

Method:

Mix coconut, essential oils and alcohol together first in a jar. Then add the aloe vera, put the lid on and vigorously shake the contents. Now it’s ready to go into a jar with a spray top.

Kick-a-cold-to-the-curb Magic Drink

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp -1 tsp of fresh minced garlic (up to you how much you want to smell)

1/4 tsp -1 tsp of freshly minced or grated ginger

A generous squeeze of lemon or lime juice ( if organic can toss it in with the rind)

A dash of cayenne pepper

A dash of black pepper

A pinch of sea salt

1 cup of hot water

1 tsp of raw honey (optional)

Bonus points: if you can find fresh turmeric and add 1/4 tsp of it minced

Method:

Add all the ingredients together and sip away to health!

For More Click here