ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The extreme cold is dangerous for everyone, but especially for people without homes or a warm place to go.

Shahmeeka Chaney-Artis with the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless said they’re ready to help people through the extreme cold.

“We are expecting our numbers to increase here at community connections and at our seasonal safe haven code blue shelter,” Chaney-Artis said.

Cold temperatures aren’t the only thing IPH has had to prepare for this year. Chaney-Artis said the increased cost of living and closing of two community shelters has caused a need for more beds in their safe haven code blue shelter.

“We had a cap number of 35 but we experienced a lot of people in need, coming to our shelter, because two of our community shelters closed so we are seeing numbers in the high 50s, early 60s,” Chaney-Artis said.

When it comes to extreme cold temperatures, the shelter takes extra measures to make sure they have the staff and supplies needed to accommodate any needs.

She said the most important thing is that they stay open.

“They need us, they need our doors to be open, they need us to have the things they need in order to shower, change their clothes, hot meals, hot coffee, so they just need us to be open.”

IPH also has a clothing pantry available with warm clothes for anyone in need at their community connections location on Sheridan Ave in Albany.

If you’re need of shelter, you can go to this address: 26 South Swan St.