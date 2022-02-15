ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Code Blue alert has been called for Albany for tonight, February 15. The humanitarian Code Blue alert program is designed to make it easier for homeless people seeking shelter to access warmth and food during cold weather events.

Homeless residents in Albany County who are in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at the Lutheran Church on State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street. Those in need can also call the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society hotline at (518) 463-2124.

Every social services district in the state is required to operate a Code Blue program. If you see someone in your New York County in need of assistance, contact your local homeless providers for more information.