Homecoming Week: Amsterdam holding 5th Annual Homecoming Bonfire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will hold its 5th Annual Homecoming Bonfire on Thursday, September 30 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. It will be held on the Chalmers lot located next to the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge.

The celebration will mark the kick-off for Amsterdam High School’s Homecoming Weekend. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets, and friends to help show community support and RAM PRIDE.

Fall sports teams, Marching Rams, AHS Chorus, students, AHS Alumni and all community members are invited to attend for music, activities, and a big bonfire.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19