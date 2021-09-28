Homecoming Week: Amsterdam holding 5th Annual Homecoming Bonfire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will hold its 5th Annual Homecoming Bonfire on Thursday, September 30 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. It will be held on the Chalmers lot located next to the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge.
The celebration will mark the kick-off for Amsterdam High School’s Homecoming Weekend. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets, and friends to help show community support and RAM PRIDE.
Fall sports teams, Marching Rams, AHS Chorus, students, AHS Alumni and all community members are invited to attend for music, activities, and a big bonfire.
