CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say recklessly fired a rifle, causing a stray bullet to strike a Corinth home.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Miner Road at around 5:40 p.m.

Matthew Lawrence, 22, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree Criminal Mischief and first-degree Reckless Endangerment.

Police say the home was damaged in the incident.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.