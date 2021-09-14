Home Made Theater finding a new home for upcoming performance season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many stage production troupes, Home Made Theater is looking forward to returning to the stage this season. But being “homemade” is a different and challenging prospect in the age of COVID-19.

The theater company’s upcoming 2021-22 season is coming to a new home. Performances for the season will be held at the Dee Sarno Theater at 320 Broadway, starting on Sept. 24 with their production of “Almost, Maine.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Saratoga Arts on this next step in our journey to continue our mission of creating high-quality live theater by and for our diverse community,” said Eric Rudy, the theater company’s general manager, in a release.

The company’s season runs until June 19, 2022, and will include five performances.

The move ends a run dating back to 1986 at Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Spa State Park. Home Made Theater has performed nearly 200 shows there in that time.

The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on some challenges created by the age of the theater, which have in large part prompted the move.

“I am excited to see Home Made Theater on Broadway,” said former Saratoga County Arts Council Executive Director Dee Sarno. “More than ever, we need the theater. We need the arts. I believe this is a nice fit.”

In addition to the new home at Dee Sarno Theater, an off-location rehearsal site has been found at Wilton Mall, being used for scene workshops and storage.

“It’s so important to Saratoga Arts that we support and facilitate community creativity, and Home Made Theatre is a shining example of just that,” said Saratoga Arts Executive Director Louise Kerr. “We’re excited to see how they activate the Dee Sarno Theater, which has been largely dormant for 18 months of the pandemic, and welcome audiences back to the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs this fall.”