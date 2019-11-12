Home heating experts in high demand ahead of cold temperatures

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) With frigid weather on the way, you want to be sure your home is toasty warm. When it comes to winter-ready home, a preventive maintenance check on your heating system is a good place to start.

“They run real hard for four or five months and then they sit the rest of the time,” said Justin Wright, a Rowland J. Down service manager. He says those annual check-ups help homeowners avoid the most common mistakes.

“Not changing your filter, not checking your batteries in your thermostat,” said Wright.

Your technician will check if any carbon monoxide is detected and will change a dirty filter to make your unit run more efficiently. Checking the AMP draw, airflow, burners and wiring comes next. The more insulated your home, the better your system performs.

“Your DIY stuff with the heating system, sometimes that gets you into trouble,” said Wright.

He says you’ll want a trained professional. Certification starts in the classroom. We take a tour of the hands-on training center, where technicians can get experience with all types of heating systems—from those that are 80 percent efficient to the top of the line units at 98 percent efficiency.

“Definitely you will spend a little more, but in the long run it will save,” said Wright.

They even come with touch screen and are able to connect with your smart phone to alert you if repairs are needed. Whatever system you have, when you need it the most, is when it’s more likely to fail.

“Most of your breakdowns are when they’re working the hardest and they don’t have a chance to slow down and stop.”

And if you did get some significant snow, you’ll want to make sure to clear those furnace vents to keep carbon monoxide from building up in your home.