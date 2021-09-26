Home health aid charged for stealing over $35K from elderly couple in Lews County

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Wednesday, Stacey Dixon, 35, of Port Leyden, was arrested after Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concluded a year-long investigation that began in October 2020, into potential fraud.
Dixon, who was previously a home health aid worker for an elderly couple, Police said allegedly stole and used a credit card from the couple in an amount exceeding $17,700.00.
Dixon also endorsed and cashed forged checks written from the couple’s personal checking account totaling $8,600.00. said Police.
Police said she received checks that she was not entitled to from the elderly couple’s personal checking account in the amount of $6,200.00, endorsing and cashing the same.
In total, the investigation determined a loss of $32,500.00 for the couple in an eight-month period of time.
Dixon was charged:
- Sixteen counts of Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (Class “D” felony)
- Three counts of Third-Degree of Grant Larceny (Class “D” felony)
Dixon was arraigned in the Town of New Bremen Court and released pending further proceedings.
