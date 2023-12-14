CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year one mother’s Christmas wish arrived early. A soldier had an emotional reunion with his family on Thursday when he surprised his mom.

19-year-old Daniel Burns arrived at Albany International Airport and was greeted by his father, Brian, with a smile and a scheme to surprise Kathy.

Private First Class Daniel just finished bootcamp and looks forward to spending the holidays at home. Their first stop? Pediatric Neurology. The office where his mom Kathy works. NEWS10 cameras were rolling as Daniel and Brian made their way to the breakroom.

“Super excited. I’m just elated to have him home,” said Kathy Burns.

Kathy thought Daniel may not make it home for the holidays. And Thursday was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“You knew! You lied to your mother,” said Kathy. But I think Kathy will forgive him for this fib.

Daniel said he didn’t want to get her hopes up, in case his time off wasn’t approved and thought surprising her would be the best option.

“I’m as gullible as they come, so it’s kind of easy to surprise me and he knows that after 30 years,” said Kathy.

“I knew Kathy would be super excited, just happy that he was coming home but also had to be disappointed that he wasn’t coming home because that’s what we were talking about the entire time,” said Brian.

What is Daniel looking forward to the most? “I’m just happy to sleep in my own bed again,” said Daniel. “A Stewart’s milkshake would not be bad, but honestly getting to hang out with my friends and family again after six months of being away is going to be amazing. I’ve missed them like crazy.”

He may also surprise family and friends, if they don’t catch the story on NEWS10 first.