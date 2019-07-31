Home Depot helps a vet come home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Henry Relyea has spent the last few months in the hospital with end stage kidney disease and last month Henry had to have vascular surgery on his leg.

Lynn Relyea, Henry’s wife, wanted him to come home. Unfortunately her resources were limited after paying Doctor bills and getting Henry a hospital bed. The only way Henry was going to come home was if they could put in a ramp.

That’s where the Latham Home Depot comes in, Lynn gave them a call. The Home Depot dispatch a three-person team to get the ramp put in before Henry came home.

This is a program Home Depot has to help out veterans. If you’re a veteran or know a veteran who needs help around the house, that they can’t do themselves, give your local Home Depot a call.