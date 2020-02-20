Home Again opening performance to benefit Amsterdam Free Library

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the sweet sound of music and passion from the Home Again chorus.

Set to take the stage at the Amsterdam High School, the hand-selected group will perform musical pieces composed and written by Maria Riccio Bryce, a local composer who’s work has been performed at The Egg, Proctors and many other local venues across the Capital Region.

The music aims to recreate favorite memories and to give a warm, comfortable feeling of what it’s like to be home and in a loving community.

Proceeds from the opening performance will benefit the Amsterdam Free Library.

Performance Dates: