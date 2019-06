Holocaust survivor Ruth Mendel stopped by Woodland Hill Montessori School to share her story with students.

Ruth Mendel’s family lived in Luxembourg when World War II began. Because they were Jewish, they were forced to flee the country in 1940, when it was occupied by Nazis.

According to Ruth, her family was on one of the last boats that left the country before it became nearly impossible to leave.

The lecture was organized with Holocaust Survivors and Friends Education Center in Albany.