Holmquest Farms in Hudson is all set to open with the new social distancing guidelines

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Saturday is Tom Holmes’s big day at Holmquest farms. The third-generation farmer is opening for business with the new social distancing guidelines in place.

Signs are going up Friday directing customers through the oneway path at Holmquest Farms

This family-run business has worked since February planting the seeds that have sprouted into tomato plants, flowers, and herbs, ready to be sold.

Thomas Holmes, the fourth generation of farmers at Holmquest farm gets ready for Saturday’s opening.

Holmes says it’s easy to transplant and grow your own food crops. He says it’s a great activity to do with your kids and an even better source for fresh vegetables. Holmes says now is the time if you have never tried planting, to give it a shot.

.

Flowers along with the vegetables are ready to go and find a new home.

The owner of Holmquest also says you don’t need a lot of land. They sell vegetables that you can grow on your deck.

All but twenty carts have been taken away to limit the number of people who go inside at anyone time.

If there is a cart outside, take it and follow the arrows that will lead you to the plants you’re looking for. If you are worried and want curbside pick-up you can go to their website which has a list of all that they offer.

Holmquest Farms is opening starting Saturday at 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. seven days a week.

