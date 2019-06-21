Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Announces Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2020

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus stands on her new Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the dedication ceremony, Los Angeles, California, on May 4, 2010 (Credit: AP)



HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the latest group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The newest honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held earlier this month with the final approval coming down from the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood, also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories” Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona



The Honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2020 and their respective categories are as followed:

MOTION PICTURES: Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, and Lina Wertmüller

TELEVISION: Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw, and Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)

RECORDING: Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker, and Muddy Waters (Posthumous)

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter

RADIO: Susan Stamberg

Each honoree will be recognized with a Star unveiling ceremony, dates will be scheduled at a later time by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.