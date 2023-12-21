ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the holidays just days away, millions of Americans will be taking to the roads and skies to see their families. According to AAA, 115 Million people are expected to travel heading into the holiday week.

104 Million people are expected to hit the roads, the second-highest year on record.

“People are just ready to travel,” Eric Stigberg, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northway, said. “They’re not concerned about finances, the economic situation, they’re just ready to get out and go see their loved ones.”

Stigberg said flexibility and safety are the most important things to consider. If you’re concerned about gas prices, they’re expected to be lower compared to recent months. According to Gasbuddy, the New York State average is $3.36, a 20 cent decrease from last month. Stigberg said there are ways to save there too.

“If you’ve got multiple cars to choose from, pick the one that has the better gas mileage of the two,” Stigberg said. “Packing the car lighter than you normally would can help save too.”

If you’re taking to the skies — airports will be just as busy with over 7 Million people expected to fly nationwide. Officials at Albany International Airport recommend arriving early and preparing for the TSA checkpoints.

“We’re urging all passengers to arrive at the airport no less than two hours prior to their scheduled departure, to check the TSA website,” Steve Smith, Director of Communications, said. “Especially with the holidays when people are traveling with gifts to know what’s prohibited and what’s allowed.”

If you’re bringing gifts, Smith said it’s best not to wrap them so they can be easily inspected.

“Put it in a gift bag with tissue paper that TSA officers can easily access to see what’s inside,” Smith said.

With construction at the airport underway, they’re directing people with signs and a temporary queuing platform to help travelers move smoothly.

“We’re trying to minimize the impact as best we can so they can have a wonderful experience here at the airport,” Smith said.