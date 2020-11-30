Holiday travel results in higher gas prices, but still low compared to 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up this week. AAA reports that the national average is $2.13 — an increase of two cents. New York’s average is $2.23, which is up one cent.

Albany gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations. Gas prices in Albany are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 37.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national and state averages were ten cents different one year ago, too, but at $2.59 and $2.69. New York was still the higher of the two averages.

Although the demand for gas went up around Thanksgiving, there were fewer holiday travelers this year.

Here’s the breakdown for upstate New York: