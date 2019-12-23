Holiday stress relief at Ellis Medicine’s The Living Room

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Ellis Medicine’s The Living Room, has been open for a year now. In that time over 900 people in need have dropped in for help.
The Living Room is a resource designed as a different option over going to the ER for those in crisis. This crisis diversion program is the first of its kind in the region. It’s a place people can just walk in without the worry of having insurance or a mental illness. It’s a service for everyone who just needs a break. You just walk in and ask to speak with someone. It’s just that easy.
They are located at 1023 State St. in Schenectady and are open 12 to 8 pm, Monday thru Friday, the same busy hours as an ER.
For more information visit: http://www.ellismedicine.org/newsroom/default.aspx?NewsRoomID=85