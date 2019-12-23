Holiday stress relief at Ellis Medicine’s The Living Room

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Ellis Medicine’s The Living Room, has been open for a year now. In that time over 900 people in need have dropped in for help.

The Living Room is a resource designed as a different option over going to the ER for those in crisis. This crisis diversion program is the first of its kind in the region. It’s a place people can just walk in without the worry of having insurance or a mental illness. It’s a service for everyone who just needs a break. You just walk in and ask to speak with someone. It’s just that easy.

The Living Room is an alternative for those who are under stress or depression this holiday season.

They are located at 1023 State St. in Schenectady and are open 12 to 8 pm, Monday thru Friday, the same busy hours as an ER.

For more information visit: http://www.ellismedicine.org/newsroom/default.aspx?NewsRoomID=85