Holiday Inn Express hosting Albany Job Fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Inn in Latham is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday.

There will be over 40 recruiters at the job fair conducting on the spot interviews. Organizers said there will be social distancing and masks are required to attend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The full list of employers can be found online at Albany Job Fair’s webpage.

For early resume scanning/distribution to recruiters email your resume to Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com.

