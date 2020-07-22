Holiday Inn Express hosting Albany Job Fair

News
Posted: / Updated:
job fair_181701

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Inn in Latham is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday.

There will be over 40 recruiters at the job fair conducting on the spot interviews. Organizers said there will be social distancing and masks are required to attend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The full list of employers can be found online at Albany Job Fair’s webpage.

For early resume scanning/distribution to recruiters email your resume to Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga