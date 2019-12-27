Holiday fun at the New York State Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—It’s Holiday Vacation Week at the New York State Museum. Everyday there is something new and special to do for visitors.

Friday kids got to figure out the ages of the fire trucks in the Museum’s collection.

Tub, built in 1791 in Philadelphia, PA

Motor Pumper type 700, 1947.

Right next to the fire engine display is the 911 section, with artifacts from ground zero.



One of the crushed fire engines from 911

Another exhibit on display Friday was the Bone Room. All kinds of New York wild life was on display with pelts and bones, set out for people to indentify.

The Bone Room

Other events coming up- Saturday, Guardians of the Museum will be shown in the Huxley Theater at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



On Sunday there will be a New Year’s Mid-Day Celebration. It’s all about the 1920s. You can make your own 1920s headpiece to take home, have your picture taken or dance in celebration of the coming new year.