Holiday fun at the New York State Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—It’s Holiday Vacation Week at the New York State Museum. Everyday there is something new and special to do for visitors.
Friday kids got to figure out the ages of the fire trucks in the Museum’s collection.
Right next to the fire engine display is the 911 section, with artifacts from ground zero.
Another exhibit on display Friday was the Bone Room. All kinds of New York wild life was on display with pelts and bones, set out for people to indentify.
Other events coming up- Saturday, Guardians of the Museum will be shown in the Huxley Theater at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On Sunday there will be a New Year’s Mid-Day Celebration. It’s all about the 1920s. You can make your own 1920s headpiece to take home, have your picture taken or dance in celebration of the coming new year.