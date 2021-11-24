Holiday Festival of Lights coming back to Lake George this holiday season

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday Festival of Lights coming back to Lake George along Canada Street from November 27 to December 31. For free, visitors can see decorated storefronts and a huge light display in Shepard’s Park in Lake George.

The festival also features several ticketed events including:

Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Show

Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show

Holiday Artisan Marke

Live family-friendly music

Advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased and information can be found at www.eventstoat.net.

Events

Below are upcoming events that the Festival of Lights will be holding.

Live Entertainment:

Saturdays on Dec. 4, 11, 18 in Shepard’s Park from noon to 4 p.m. Free to attend.

Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Show:

Showtimes are at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets: $15 per person.

Royal Snow Sisters Holiday Princess Dinner Theater and Meet & Greet:

The ticket price includes an entree, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverage. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets: $30 per person.

Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show:

For ages 18 and up, the comedy show takes place at the Marriott Hotel on Friday, Dec. 10. Showtimes are at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Cost: $20.

Holiday Artisan Market: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 & 19

Sample food, take a free picture with Santa, enjoy free arts and craft activities for kids provided by local nonprofits as well as live entertainment and more. There is a small fee to attend with proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations. A few vendor spaces remain, at $100 for both days. Contact Letizia at eventstoat123@gmail.com to inquire as a vendor.

“The lights are best enjoyed when it’s dark out, after 5 p.m.,” says organizer Letizia Mastrantoni, owner of Events to a T. “Many businesses have pledged to remain open for extended hours this December and especially on weekends. Several area hotels are offering packages for overnight stays at family-friendly pricing. You can enjoy the lights by walking or driving by.”

Lake George’s popular Light up the Village Celebration is on Saturday, November 27, in Shepard’s Park, starting at 3 p.m. with a live sing-along at 5 p.m. by Bobby Dick and Susie Q and lighting the village up at 6 p.m. This event serves as the kick-off for the Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights.