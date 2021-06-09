Hoffman Car Wash offering free car wash with food pantry donation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoffman Car Wash is offering a free car wash to anyone who donates a non-perishable food item to support local food pantries on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

Hoffman says they have partnered with 12 different food pantries to collect much needed food items throughout the community. Each Hoffman Car Wash location will donate the collected items to a food pantry in its neighborhood.

Items that are most needed include the following:

Canned meat or fish

Canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.)

Canned fruit in juice

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned soup

Hot or cold cereal

Canned 100% juice

Peanut butter and jelly.

To participate, all you need to do is donate one non-perishable food item at any Exterior or Full Service location. More information about the free wash event can be found online.

Hoffman says the event is part of their “Practice Kindness” initiative aimed at spreading positivity and goodwill throughout the community. Within the last year, Hoffman Car Wash has reportedly supported Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (IPH), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), American Red Cross, and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Additionally, Hoffman Car Wash says they will host a free wash event for all first responders and hospital personnel on September 11, as well as hold a second food drive in late October; and the Veteran’s Day tradition, which reportedly includes a free car wash for active and inactive military members and/or a $9.99 Hoffman Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change, which is scheduled for November 11.