NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Election Day nears, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, on Wednesday agreed to face off against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in a debate on NEWS10’s sister station, PIX11.

“New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to witness firsthand where the two candidates for governor stand on the issues most important to voters,” Zeldin said.

The candidates will square off in the election on November 8. Zeldin said he wants to spar in at least five debates across the state ahead of the election. Thus far, Hochul has not yet accepted any other debate invitations. Zeldin has accepted a debate invitation from the CBS affiliate in New York City.

He wants to face Hochul at least twice in the New York City area, at least once in the Buffalo or Rochester area, at least once in the Capital Region, and at least once in the Syracuse, Elmira, Binghamton, Ithaca, or Watertown media markets.

The Long Island congressman, who beat out Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson in the primary, will have a tough fight against Hochul. New York is one of the bluest states in the country. There are more than twice as many registered Democrats in New York as there are Republicans. Democrats have held the governor’s mansion for 15 years in New York.

Hochul took over as governor following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in August of 2021. She’s the first woman to serve as governor in New York.