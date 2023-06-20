ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul joined local elected leaders and law enforcement agencies at the State Police Academy in Albany Tuesday with updates on New York State’s efforts to combat illegal guns.

Hochul announced $36.2 million in funding for the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE). Several Capital Region agencies are receiving these funds in Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services established the GIVE initiative to provide funding, training and technical assistance to 20 law enforcement agencies in the 17 counties outside of New York City that account for more than 80 percent of the violent crime in the state.

According to Hochul, statewide, illegal gun seizures are at historic levels.

She said there has been significant progress in removing illegal guns from the state’s communities after meeting with members of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

Albany Police report 57 illegal guns have been recovered from city streets, year-to-date.

“Addressing gun violence takes a comprehensive, multifaceted approach, but support for our local law enforcement partners on the front lines of this fight is paramount,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to provide our current partners with significant increases in funding and extend the GIVE initiative to additional communities so they can implement evidence-based strategies and have the resources they need to get guns off our streets and drive down violent crime.”

“On this table are examples of the illegal guns that have been seized by this task force, including the exact same gun that was used to shoot Trooper Albert,” Hochul said while standing alongside a table of firearms.

She was referring to Friday’s incident in which State Police Trooper Richard Albert was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney was at Tuesday’s conference and provided NEWS10 with an update on that case.

“The woman that was driving the car at over 100 miles an hour, she was charged also with additional gun possession charges,” Carney said of 30-year-old Alicia Eriole. “We are examining the whole of the circumstances to determine whether additional charges will be brought, but we’re moving ahead on that case,“ he said, adding that his office is beginning the grand jury process.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim said he and the police department are preparing for the uptick in visitors and prominent nightlife in the area this summer. He said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, a resolution will be considered that would penalize people who are in possession of a firearm while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“We welcome people to come and enjoy Saratoga Springs,” Kim said, “we want them to do it safely.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the governor’s investment into the GIVE program will enhance the city’s ongoing public safety initiatives.

“We have greatly expanded not only the number of cameras that we have in the city, but with the Crime Analysis Center it’s really a game changer,” Sheehan said. “We are able to trace guns much more quickly, much more effectively.”

According to Hochul, there have been double-digit declines in gun violence in communities currently participating in GIVE, which includes Albany, Schenectady, and Troy.