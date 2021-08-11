Hochul expects smooth transition of power as she becomes Governor

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her remarks after taking the oath of office, on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. As a chorus of top Democrats demanded Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations last week, Hochul, who would succeed him if he stepped down, did what she’s done for most of her time in office: Kept a discreet profile. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul gave an address in person today for the first time since Governor Cuomo announced his resignation yesterday. Hochul says she’s spoken with him and there will be a smooth transition of power when she takes over the reins.

Hochul is set to become New York’s first female Governor in just under two weeks. She says believes the Governor’s decision to step down was appropriate and says she is prepared to lead the state. “In thirteen days, I will officially become the 57th Governor of the State of New York,” she said.

Hochul is a Buffalo native and Syracuse University grad. Prior to her role as Lieutenant Governor Hochul served in Congress. The Democrat is known for her regional economic development work.

Hochul says over the next couple of weeks she will build out her senior staff, and says there will be turnover. She says the Governor and her have not been close and that she was unaware of any of the allegations outlined in the Attorney General’s report on sexual harassment. “No one who is named doing anything unethical in the AG’s report will remain in my administration,” Hochul said.

As for who she will pick to fill the spot of Lieutenant Governor, that’s still under wraps.

She was also asked whether she thinks the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Investigation should continue. “I’ve been in this business long enough to know that it is not the purview of the New York State Governor to dictate to the New York State Assembly or to the judiciary committee on what actions they should take next with respect to anything, particularly impeachment,” she said.

Hochul says she will give an address outlining her goals shortly after she becomes Governor.