WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) -- Local fire departments will soon be receiving funding from the Federal Management Agency. In total FEMA will award $377,893 to seven fire departments. This includes departments in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton and Washington counties.

Specifically in Jefferson County, the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Company will receive $42,952 and $47,569 will go to the Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department.