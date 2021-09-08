Hochul cautions New Yorkers of potential weather impact

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Governor Hochul directed state agencies to monitor for preparations from coastal swells along the East Coast from Hurricane Larry, which could impact New York’s shorelines.
The areas most threatened by these storms are damaging wind gusts with additional rain in areas that recently experienced flooding, especially urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas.
“We witnessed the painful devastation left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and, out of an abundance of caution, we are now keeping a close eye on this week’s storms and any potential impacts they may cause across New York,” Gov. Hochul said
Hochul cautions of potential weather impacts from thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain expected in New York City, Hudson Valley, and Capital Region areas later this afternoon and continuing through this evening.
Hurricane Larry is not expected to have direct impacts on New York, said the National Hurricane Center, though, given the size of the hurricane, it will likely cause life-threatening swells on the east coast of the United States.
“I am urging New Yorkers to prepare for any inclement weather that may head our way and monitor local forecasts.” Gov. Hochul said.
Severe Weather Safety Tips and preparation include:
- Know the county in which you live, severe weather warnings are issued by county
- Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan, safest route from your home or business to safe high ground
- Essential medicines, first aid kit/manual, emergency food and water
- Battery-operated flashligth and radio, with extra batteries
- Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards
- Plan what to do with your pets
- Keep your automoble fueled, with a small disaster supply kit in the truck
For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page.
More from NEWS10
- Ohio porch gargoyle raises $330K after nasty notes from ‘Karen’ next door
- Syracuse offers back-to-school COVID-19 testing
- Patriots Practice: Mac Jones to speak for 1st time since being named starter as team preps for Dolphins
- Hochul cautions New Yorkers of potential weather impact
- What the latest unemployment report shows for the Capital Region