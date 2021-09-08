Hochul cautions New Yorkers of potential weather impact

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Governor Hochul directed state agencies to monitor for preparations from coastal swells along the East Coast from Hurricane Larry, which could impact New York’s shorelines.

The areas most threatened by these storms are damaging wind gusts with additional rain in areas that recently experienced flooding, especially urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas.

“We witnessed the painful devastation left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and, out of an abundance of caution, we are now keeping a close eye on this week’s storms and any potential impacts they may cause across New York,” Gov. Hochul said

Hochul cautions of potential weather impacts from thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain expected in New York City, Hudson Valley, and Capital Region areas later this afternoon and continuing through this evening.

Hurricane Larry is not expected to have direct impacts on New York, said the National Hurricane Center, though, given the size of the hurricane, it will likely cause life-threatening swells on the east coast of the United States.

“I am urging New Yorkers to prepare for any inclement weather that may head our way and monitor local forecasts.” Gov. Hochul said.

Severe Weather Safety Tips and preparation include:

Know the county in which you live, severe weather warnings are issued by county

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan, safest route from your home or business to safe high ground

Essential medicines, first aid kit/manual, emergency food and water

Battery-operated flashligth and radio, with extra batteries

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Plan what to do with your pets

Keep your automoble fueled, with a small disaster supply kit in the truck

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page.