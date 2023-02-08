NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Governor Hochul announced funding to repave state roadways impacted by extreme weather, including roads in the Capital Region. The $100 million in funding will support repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, according to the governor’s office.

“We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities.”

Repaving projects will begin this year. The list of locations across the Capital Region and surrounding areas is below.

Capital Region

Columbia County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 20 and Old Route 20, Route 980C, from their Route 22 intersections to the Massachusetts State Line in the Town of New Lebanon

Greene County

$759,000 to resurface Route 23 from the bridge over Schoharie Creek to Route 23A in the Town of Prattsville

$448,800 to resurface Route 23A from 0.3 miles east of Route 23 to 0.2 miles west of Airport Road in the Town of Prattsville

Rensselaer County

$2.1 million to resurface Route 22 from Route 346 to the bridge over Hoosick River in the Towns of Hoosick and Petersburgh

Saratoga County

$1.9 million to resurface Route 67 from Route 9 to Mechanicville City Line in the Towns of Stillwater and Malta

Schenectady County

$828,000 to resurface Route 30 from Schoharie County Line to Easton Road in the Town of Duanesburg

Washington County

$1.9 million to resurface Route 40 from Route 149 to Route 22 in the Towns of Fort Ann, Granville, and Hartford

North Country

Jefferson County:

$1.1 million to resurface Route 11 from Pierrepont Manor, just south of Route 193, to Adams Village South Line in the Towns of Ellisburg and Lorraine

$342,000 to resurface Route 411 from Route 180 intersection to 3/4 mile east of Route 13 in the Town of Orleans

Lewis County:

$202,500 to resurface Route 26 from the Route 12 Intersection to north Lowville Village Line in the Village of Lowville

$1.3 million to resurface Route 26 from Denmark, near Wilson Road, to Jefferson County Line in the Town of Denmark

$386,610 to resurface Route 812 from Dutton Road to Croghan/Diana Town Line in the Town of Croghan

St. Lawrence County

$352,000 to resurface Route 11B from 0.8 miles east of Route 49 to just east of Route 458 in the Town of Hopkinton

$1.1 million to resurface Route 345 from Potsdam West Village Line to 02 miles east of Route 35 in the Town of Potsdam

Essex County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 22 from Lake Shore Road to Fish and Game Road in the Towns of Westport and Essex

Clinton County

$800,000 to resurface Route 9 from 0.3 miles south of South Junction Road to Sunset Drive in the Towns of Peru and Plattsburgh

Franklin County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 11B from Bangor, 0.3 miles east of Route 13, to Route 30 Intersection in the Towns of Bangor and Malone and the Village of Malone

Mohawk Valley Region

Delaware & Otsego Counties

$1.7 million to resurface Route 28 from Route 357 to Main Street in the Towns of Franklin and Oneonta

Fulton County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 331 from the Montgomery County Line to Route 29 in the Town of Oppenheim

Herkimer County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 5S from Steele Creek to the Mohawk Station, East Main St, in the Town of German Flatts and the Villages of Ilion and Mohawk

$1.2 million to resurface Route 167 from 0.8 miles east of Route 46 to Route 168 in the Towns of German Flatts, Little Falls, and Warren

Montgomery County

$2.5 million to resurface Route 5S from the Montgomery – Otsego – Schoharie Solid Waste Authority Transfer Station to Fultonville in the Towns of Root and Glen and the Village of Fultonville

Schoharie County

$1.5 million to resurface Route 20 from the Otsego County Line to Chestnut Street in the Town of Sharon and the Village of Sharon Springs, Schoharie County.

Mid-Hudson Region

Putnam County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 52 from Route 311 to Fowler Avenue in the Towns of Carmel and Kent

Sullivan County

$1.2 million to resurface Route 97 from 0.5 miles north of Kirks Road intersection to Cochecton town Line in the Town of Tusten

Ulster County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 28 from Hurley Mountain Road to Waughkonk Road in the Towns of Ulster and Kingston

Westchester County