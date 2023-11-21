ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Law enforcement will be increasing patrols to crack down on unsafe driving over Thanksgiving weekend. Police will target impaired and distracted driving and enforce the Move Over Law.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our goal is to ensure that everyone gets where they need to go safely,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “State Troopers and local law enforcement will be out in force working to prevent needless accidents. I urge drivers to follow the rules of the road and make safety your top priority while traveling this holiday season.”

The enforcement campaign will run from Wednesday, November 22, to Sunday, November 26. Hochul also announced that temporary lane closures will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

During the Thanksgiving crackdown in 2022, troopers arrested 213 drivers for Driving While Intoxicated. They also issued almost 4,600 tickets for speeding and another 425 for distracted driving.

Motorists are also reminded to utilize the “Have a Plan” mobile app, which is available for all smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and tools to report impaired drivers. Driving drunk or drugged may put motorists at risk of arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees.