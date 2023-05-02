ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced grants for not-for-profit land trusts across New York. Over $3 million has been awarded to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation and conserve open space to benefit community health, tourism, and economic development.

“Land conservation is essential in New York’s fight to mitigate climate change and protect our state’s unparalleled natural resources,” said Governor Hochul. “Supporting the critical work of land trusts across the state will bring us closer to our goal of safeguarding 30 percent of public land in New York by 2030, ensuring future generations will have access to green space and protected natural habitats.”

10 not-for-profit land trusts in the Capital Region are receiving grants totaling $664,040. The land trusts and allocations are as follows:

Agricultural Stewardship Association: Professional Development Grant, $100,000; Transaction Grant, $8,480

American Farmland Trust: Catalyst Grant, $85,000

Columbia Land Conservancy: Catalyst Grants, $115,200

Greene Land Trust: Professional Development Grant, $78,000

Lake George Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant, $23,8000; Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $44,500

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $20,900; Transaction Grant, $19,440

The Nature Conservancy: Capacity Grant, $50,000

Pitney Meadows Community Farm: Capacity Grant, $23,600

Rensselaer Plateau Alliance: Capacity Grant, $23,100; Transaction Grants, $48,500

Saratoga PLAN: Capacity Grant, $23,520

“The people of New York need and love open spaces for the many health, recreation, and economic benefits they provide and this new round of funding for the Conservation Partnership Program signals a strong commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers and the environment,” said President and CEO of the Land Trust Alliance Andrew. “These grants will leverage the strengths of New York’s land trust community to protect treasured local outdoor places and help provide important climate benefits.