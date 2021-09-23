Hochul announces Office of Cannabis Management, administration appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced new appointments in her administration, as well as appointments to the Office of Cannabis Management Board.

Hochul says the Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management will create and implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York’s cannabis industry, including the production, licensing, packaging, marketing and sale of cannabis products.

Hochul has appointed Reuben R. McDaniel, III and Jessica García to the board.

“I am confident Mr. McDaniel and Ms. Garcia will serve the board with professionalism and experience as we lead our state forward in this new industry,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul also announced other positions in her administration. They include:

Robin Chappelle Golston, Executive Deputy Secretary. Golston most recently served as President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts.

Julie Wood, Communications Director. Wood served as Senior Director of Communications at Lyft, where she led corporate and policy communications.

Marty Mack, Appointments Secretary. Mack has served in local and state government for several decades. He served as Mayor of Cortland, Cortland County Attorney, and Assistant District Attorney.

Sita Fey, Deputy Appointments Secretary. Fey serves as a Senior Advisor for the Executive Transition Team.

Bryan Lesswing, Senior Advisor to the Governor. Lesswing served as Communications Director for then-Lieutenant Governor Hochul.

“As we work to tackle the most important issues facing our state, we need a top tier team to deliver real change to New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “These talented and dedicated individuals will bring the skills and experience we need to move New York forward and restore trust in government.”