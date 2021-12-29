Hochul announces millions in water, community, infrastructure funding

New York governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a package of bills to combat the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) — This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for localities across the state from the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, the CARES Act Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), and the state Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Green Innovation Grant Program.

“These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors,” Hochul said of $78 million in CDBG funding on Wednesday. “Mayors, communities, and nonprofits: tell us your vision. Tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”

According to the Governor’s Office, CDBG is part of a federal program for community projects aimed at COVID-related health, safety, and public service issues. It lets nonprofits and municipalities update basement apartments, upgrade farmworker housing, address food insecurity, and grant greater access to mental health services and broadband. Hochul also said that award limits were increased for more need-based flexibility.

Also on Wednesday, Hochul’s office announced over $26 million awarded to 27 projects statewide in the latest round of Regional Economic Development Council Initiative funding:

Hudson Valley Community College, Albany County: $250,000 for Aviation Maintenance Technician School

Pallidus, Albany County: $5 million for scaling up to support semiconductor production

Alplaus Kill Holdings, Schenectady County: $450,000 for Hoffman’s Ferry

Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency, Montgomery County: $250,000 for Lanzi Family and Artisanal Brew Works Project

ADK Gateway, Essex County: $105,860 for ADK Gateway Phase II renovations

Earlier this week, Hochul’s office announced $23 million in water quality grants to help mitigate climate change in the low-income communities disproportionately affected by environmental issues. Through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Green Innovation and Engineering Planning Grant Programs, $23 million is going to 73 green projects targeting stormwater infrastructure and energy and water efficiency measures, including:

Albany Water Board: $1.25 millon for Hudson River stormwater treatment and conservation

South End Development, LLC, Albany County: $2.3 million for more Hudson River water treatment

Saratoga County Sewer District No. 1: $2 million to save energy through biogas production

Village of Mohawk, Herkimer County: $1.6 million to restore the floodplain of Minnow Brook

City of Schenectady: $50,000 to improve wastewater system

Albany County Water Purification District: $100,000 to improve wastewater system

City of Mechanicville, Saratoga County: $24,000 to improve wastewater system

Town of Schodack, Rensselaer County: $24,950 to improve wastewater system

Herkimer County Sewer District: $30,000 to improve wastewater system

Village of Canajoharie, Montgomery County: $30,000 to improve wastewater system

Town of Coeymans, Albany County: $24,000 to improve wastewater system

“To improve water quality for communities across New York, we must take action to ensure the resiliency of our infrastructure,” Hochul said. “These grants remove the financial barriers for local governments to invest in critical water infrastructure projects. New York will continue to prioritize funding for communities and expand access to clean water, supporting our state’s economic growth and improving public health.”

More information on the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program can be found on the New York State Home and Community Renewal website.