ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need will kick off on Friday, December 1. The New York State Office of General Services is seeking donations of new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies.

“The holiday season is the season of giving and I encourage New Yorkers to come together to support children and their families who are in need,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York’s statewide Toy and Coat Drive is the perfect opportunity to bring joy and hope to our communities. Those with the means to do so can spread holiday cheer by participating and donating.”

Drop-off locations have been set up across New York. Donations can be brought to these locations from December 1 through 15:

New York State Capitol Building, Albany

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Items ordered online can be shipped to the Empire State Plaza. The mailing address is:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive