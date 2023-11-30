ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need will kick off on Friday, December 1. The New York State Office of General Services is seeking donations of new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies.
“The holiday season is the season of giving and I encourage New Yorkers to come together to support children and their families who are in need,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York’s statewide Toy and Coat Drive is the perfect opportunity to bring joy and hope to our communities. Those with the means to do so can spread holiday cheer by participating and donating.”
Drop-off locations have been set up across New York. Donations can be brought to these locations from December 1 through 15:
- New York State Capitol Building, Albany
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany
- 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue, Albany
- 328 State Street, Schenectady
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
Items ordered online can be shipped to the Empire State Plaza. The mailing address is:
Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
NYS Holiday Drive