ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the 2023 New York State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul discussed the nationwide rise in crime and gun violence, and strategies and investments New York has taken to combat them. According to Hochul, stronger gun violence prevention laws and tougher prosecutions of gun trafficking helped keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

“Last year, we saw a double-digit decrease in both homicides and shootings but we are still far from pre-pandemic crime levels and our work is still far from done,” said Hochul. The governor highlighted bail reform and is calling on all partners in the legislature to remember that all investments are going toward stabilizing communities and addressing historic inequalities.

“I’m proposing the largest investment ever in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative, also known as GIVE, which saves lives in the communities that are hardest hit by gun violence. To put it simply-we’re investing in what we know works.”

According to Hochul, areas with GIVE jurisdictions have seen a decrease in shootings. Shootings in Buffalo are down 32%, Long Island, they are down 29%, and Westchester is down 27%.

“I’ve also directed State Police to play a more direct role in combating violent crime in our communities. We’re going to expand State Police Community Stabilization Units to 25 communities across the state.”