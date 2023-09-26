ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 48,000 New York State military families will now be able to receive childcare fee assistance that covers 15,000 state-licensed childcare providers.

The military fee assistance will offset the cost of child care that is not covered by the parent fee as calculated by their total family income up to a maximum child care rate of $1,800 per month per child. New York State has been selected as the first state-approved to qualify licensed/registered childcare providers for participation in this federal military fee assistance program.

Child care providers licensed by the state’s Office of Children and Family Services will be eligible to participate and receive fee assistance on behalf of a military family under the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUSprogram offered by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) program was created more than 15 years ago to offer assistance to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for military families using community childcare providers. However, under MCCYN, the childcare providers must be nationally accredited, and this sometimes can limit families’ choices.

