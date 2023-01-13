SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers will share $1.5 million in federal funding over five years for new juvenile delinquency prevention pilot programs. The programs will provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth.

“New York State is committed to ensuring that our justice system is fair to support our youth and improve public safety for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to announce this $1.5 million in federal funding, which will support our state’s efforts to help law enforcement and community leaders partner together to ensure that our youth have the services and opportunities they need to build healthy futures and safe communities.”

Each department will receive $514,000 over the next five years. In the current fiscal year, Hochul secured $227 million in state funding for initiatives that support law enforcement and community-based programs.