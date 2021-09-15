Hochul announces $23.7M in grants to combat gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $23.7 million in grants have been awarded to combat gun violence in the state. The money is going to several gun violence prevention efforts, which include job training, community activities, and intervener staffing in communities seeing the highest concentration of gun violence.

“Gun violence is a horror no one should have to live through, and yet too many New Yorkers do. It is time we put an end to this epidemic,” said Governor Hochul.

New York is awarding $16 million to local workforce development boards to fund workforce training and job placement programs in 20 cities most impacted by gun violence across New York. Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth age 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible. More information about the programs is available on the NYS website.

$5.7 million is being awarded to provide sports, arts, civic engagement, skill development, and recreational programming in communities seeing high gun violence. The rest of the money is going toward gun violence intervention programs to hire and train 39 new street outreach workers and violence interrupters.