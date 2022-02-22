CAPITAL REGION (News10)-We are learning more about the Albany man accused of beating his 82-year-old grandfather while inside the elderly man’s Colonie home.

Nicholas Pantoni is accused in the fatal beating of his grandfather Gerald Curran during an argument inside Curran’s Colonie home. While still conscious, police spoke with Curran. They then narrowed in on Pantoni and he was arrested at the City Mission in Albany and charged with of Assault in the 1st degree.

Delving into Pantoni’s past, it’s clear he may have been scarred or influenced by a deep history of family violence. Most notably by his step father Clifford Burns.

On Christmas Eve, 2013 Clifford stabbed and killed Nicholas Pantoni’s mother, Patrica Burns in front of his other half siblings.

Retired Warren County investigator Steve Stockdale recalls how Burns turned himself into the Sheriff’s office right after the murder, “He was mad at her and he just came unglued.”

Much like his stepson, Clifford Burns was also raised around brutal violence. In 1984, Clifford’s father James Burns took his own life during a shootout with Colonie Police after a failed attempt to kidnap his wife.

Ed Sim is the Deputy Mayor for Village of Colonie. Back in 1984 he was a Colonie Police investigator who was shot by Burns during that shoot out.

“As she got to me, I got her to the ground. My partner returned fire. And as he did that the driver shot himself,” said Sim. He hopes that with Pantoni’s arrest the Cycle of violence will end.



Clifford Burns is currently serving 23 years to life in prison.

His stepson Nicholas Pantoni has been charged with assault but charges are expected to be upgraded.