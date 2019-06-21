History of baseball: Tri-City ValleyCats host “Hall of Fame Night”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jack. The Tri-City ValleyCats will be showcasing the game’s history as they take to the baseball diamond this Friday, June 21st.

The team is hosting their 11th edition of their “Hall of Fame Night.”

Artifacts from the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown will be traveling to Troy’s Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Fans attending the 7 p.m. game will have the chance to see select items including Derek Jeter’s batting gloves he wore during his 2,722nd hit which set a Yankees record in 2009. The Baseball Hall of Fame’s membership team will also be on hand providing information about the Hall of Fame’s membership program.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will be playing against the Vermont Lake Monsters.

